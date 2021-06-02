Rapper MI Abaga tells Igbos to ignore Buhari's threats | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Rapper MI Abaga tells Igbos to ignore Buhari’s threats
Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga has admonished Igbos to raise their heads up and ignore the threat that was issued by Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, June 1.
Publishing a video on his social media platform, Twitter on Wednesday, June 2, the rapper who hails from Jos, Plateau State stated that the president has continued to cause a division amongst the Nigerian people following the statement that he released on his Twitter platform on Tuesday.
The rapper mentioned that Igbos are pivotal members of Nigerian society, hence, the president ought never to deride them.
MI Abaga said;
“I can’t imagine being an Igbo citizen and seeing those tweets yesterday. I can’t imagine the way it would have made them feel. So I thought it would be beautiful today to tell our Igbo brothers and sisters that we love them.
READ ALSO: Rapper, Falz, reacts to President Buhari’s civil war comment
“We cannot fix the years of pain, we cannot fix that feeling of not being wanted or being loved. That is not going to be the narration of our generation.”
“We love you, you are part of us. This is for my manager Abuchi, Don Jazzy, D Prince, Chidinma, Blackbonez, Phyno, Flavour, Kelechi Amadi, so many people that have given so much to this country, we love you and we stand with you today. We are Igbo too. Bless.”
Here is the video.
The narrative that "Nigeria hates Igbo people" is an outdated context that will leave with the old and bitter generation
Today let us stand with our Igbo family and say #IAmIgboToo #Ozoemena ♥️🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/B0xGAjnfMG
— Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) June 2, 2021
It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari threatened to deal with those who are instigating a secession in Nigeria.
By Adekunle Fajana
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...