Rapper MI Abaga tells Igbos to ignore Buhari's threats | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga has admonished Igbos to raise their heads up and ignore the threat that was issued by Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, June 1.

Publishing a video on his social media platform, Twitter on Wednesday, June 2, the rapper who hails from Jos, Plateau State stated that the president has continued to cause a division amongst the Nigerian people following the statement that he released on his Twitter platform on Tuesday.

The rapper mentioned that Igbos are pivotal members of Nigerian society, hence, the president ought never to deride them.

MI Abaga said;

“I can’t imagine being an Igbo citizen and seeing those tweets yesterday. I can’t imagine the way it would have made them feel. So I thought it would be beautiful today to tell our Igbo brothers and sisters that we love them.

“We cannot fix the years of pain, we cannot fix that feeling of not being wanted or being loved. That is not going to be the narration of our generation.”

“We love you, you are part of us. This is for my manager Abuchi, Don Jazzy, D Prince, Chidinma, Blackbonez, Phyno, Flavour, Kelechi Amadi, so many people that have given so much to this country, we love you and we stand with you today. We are Igbo too. Bless.”

Here is the video.

The narrative that "Nigeria hates Igbo people" is an outdated context that will leave with the old and bitter generation Today let us stand with our Igbo family and say #IAmIgboToo #Ozoemena ♥️🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/B0xGAjnfMG — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) June 2, 2021

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari threatened to deal with those who are instigating a secession in Nigeria.

By Adekunle Fajana

