Reopening varsities in face of covid-19 is disaster waiting to happen —Omokri

Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the reopening of public universities across the country, as students get set to resume on January 18, 2021.

Omokri made his view known via a tweet on his official Twitter account on Monday.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the National Universities Commission (NUC), had given a go ahead to varsities to resume academic activities on January 18, few weeks after the commission ordered all tertiary institutions to remain shut indefinitely, in response to the second wave of COVID-19.

Read also: Garba Shehu, Reno Omokri in bitter Twitter ‘fight’

Reacting, Omokri said reopening of universities as the second wave of Covid-19 kicks off, is a disaster waiting to happen.

Reno Omokri in his tweet wrote: “Reopening universities is an invitation for mass #COVID19 deaths. They are not prepared. #COVID19 protocols are almost impossible. Instead, government should introduce online classes via smartphones. Reopening is a disaster waiting to happen!

#ChargeElrufaisSonForAttemptedRape.”

Reopening universities is an invitation for mass #COVID19 deaths. They are not prepared. #COVID19 protocols are almost impossible. Instead, government should introduce online classes via smartphones. Reopening is a disaster waiting to happen!#ChargeElrufaisSonForAttemptedRape — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 11, 2021

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Join the conversation

Opinions