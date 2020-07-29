Report says 142 people killed, 44 abducted in northern Nigeria within seven days

Violent attacks in the northern part of Nigeria in just one week, between July 18 to 24, saw no less than 142 people killed, a report has revealed.

The report by the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), an American think-thank, also disclosed that about 44 people were kidnapped within the region.

According to the report, six different attacks in Kaduna State within the one week period left 59 people dead.

The report tracked the killing in northern Nigeria using information from newspapers and families of victims of various violent attacks to give the breakdown of the attacks as follows:

Kaduna

On July 18, six people were abducted in Chikun.

On July 19, suspected herders killed 21 persons and a police inspector in Kaura.

On July 20, suspected herders killed 11 people in Zangon Kataf.

On July 21, a sectarian violence caused the death of three in Kauru.

On July 23, armed herdsmen killed seven persons in Kaduna’s Kajuru.

On July 24, bandits killed 10 persons in Jema’a and Kaura LGAs of Kaduna.

Total persons killed in Kaduna alone 59 and six adopted.

Katsina

July 18, a bomb explosion killed six children in Malumfashi.

On the same day, 23 Nigerian soldiers and 17 bandits were killed in Jibia.

On July 21, bandits killed three in Batsari town.

On July 22, bandits kidnapped 17 residents in Safana town of the state.

In total 49 were killed in Katsina and 17 kidnapped within the one week.

Borno

On July 22, Boko Haram insurgents killed five aid workers. The terrorist group also killed three in Chibok town of the state on the same day.

Total killed in Borno, eight persons.

Zamfara

On July 20, a military airstrike killed at least 10 bandits in Talata-Mafara.

On July 23, a military airstrike again killed no fewer than 10 bandits in Birnin-Magaji/Kiyawa.

A total of 20 persons killed in Zamfara.

Taraba and Kogi states

July 19, two vigilantes were killed by their abductors in Gassol, Taraba while a Joint Task Force (JTF) killed four kidnappers in Lokoja, Kogi state on the same day.

Six persons lost their lives in the two states within the one week.

Niger and Adamawa states

On July 19, 16 people were abducted in Rafi, Niger State and another five abducted in Jada, Adamawa State.

The insecurity situation across the country, especially in northern Nigeria has continued to deteriorate in recent times.

Amid the troubling situation, President Muhammadu Buhari has refused to heed to the never ending demands for him to sack the country’s service chiefs and rejig the security architecture.

