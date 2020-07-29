CAN hints at possible resort to self help in Southern Kaduna

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has said that the people of Southern Kaduna may have no other alternative than to resort to self help, if government fails to put an end to the killing of Christians in the area.

CAN President, Samson Ayokunle gave the warning in a statement on Tuesday by his Special Assistant, Media and Communications, Adebayo Oladeji, titled, ‘CAN calls for genuine intervention in the continuous murder in Southern Kaduna and other states in the North.’

Ayokunle said: “There is no doubt that the victims of these incessant assaults are indigenes of Kaduna State who are mostly Christians. Why is it the predominant Christian Southern Kaduna all the time? Don’t we have Northern Kaduna?

“We have no other people to look up to for security than those of you in government. That was one of the reasons we put you there for all of us.

“People should not be allowed to resort to self- help, but if this situation is not addressed, self- help might be the alternative because nobody would keep on watching for these nuisances to continue to be on the prowl and snuff life out of him or her.”

The CAN President so lamented that despite assurances from the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, to bring perpetrators of the Southern Kaduna crimes to justice, “the state and security agencies involved in the maintenance of law and order have yet to fulfil their pledge.

According to him, the government must redeem its image by addressing the constant murders and ethnic wars going on in Taraba State, the constant herdsmen’s attacks on people of Benue State and the senseless banditry in the North-West.

The CAN president also expressed dismay over a statement by the Presidency, which described the bloodshed in Southern Kaduna as politically motivated.

