Reports on Sultan’s snub of our delegation in Sokoto misleading – APC

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State on Sunday dismissed reports that the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar III, snubbed its delegation during a condolence visit to the palace last week.

There were reports that the Sultan refused to receive the APC delegation that paid him a condolence visit over recent killings by bandits in the state.

In a statement issued by its spokesman in Sokoto State, Abdullahi Balarabe Salame, the party described reports as false and misleading.

The statement read: “We are witnesses to the fact that many have visited from far and near around the globe. And it is common knowledge that at the Palace, visitors irrespective of their status are all welcome provided they come through the right channels of communication and observed the protocol guiding visitations to the palace.

“The claim that the Sultan refused to receive the APC delegation cannot be true. As leaders of our great party in Sokoto, we gathered that what actually happened at the palace happened as a result of a communication breach, the Sultanate Council are not properly briefed of the visit, which led to the happenings on the appointed date.

READ ALSO: Appeal Court sacks APC lawmaker in Sokoto

“The activities of political thugs and hoodlums may not be unconnected to the grandstanding of certain individuals within our party that are not willing to move with the party in the direction of honour and respect for rules and guidelines of the party and are bent on creating factions and disunity in the party.

“So we see this claims as ridiculous, unfounded and laughable that, the Sultan said he had nothing to do with the APC. How can anybody claim that, when about a month ago, the Sultan was part of a flag-off ceremony of distribution of items to members of the Gwadabawa/Illelah Federal Constituency by the member representing that Constituency, Honourable Abdullahi Balarabe Salame of the APC.

“We cannot join issues with others to do evil, we are distancing our great party from an organised attempt to desecrate this great institution that had stood as the model and light of leadership not just in Africa, but globally.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now