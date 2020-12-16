Latest Politics

Reps ask Nigerian govt to extend NIN/SIM card deadline to January

December 16, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The House of Representatives has kicked against the deadline the Federal Government gave telecommunication firms to link Subscriber Identification Modules (SIM) cards to National Identity Number (NIN).

The House said that instead of the December 30, 2020 deadline the federal government should extend the deadline till January 28, 2020.

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) had on Tuesday ordered mobile telecommunication operators to block all SIMs without valid NINs after December 30.

But at its plenary on Wednesday, the House said the two weeks deadline was not inadequate enough.

In a motion on urgent public importance moved by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, he demanded for more time for the exercise.

The motion was adopted by the lawmakers with the resolution that the exercise had to be extended to end on January 28, 2021.

