Politics
Reps confirm Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff
The House of Representatives on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff.
The confirmation followed the adoption of a report of the Joint House Committee on Defence and Army at Tuesday’s plenary in Abuja.
The Chairman of the committee, Benson Babajimi, who presented the report, said the committee invited Yahaya for screening.
He said the committee grilled the army chief on inter-agency synergy, submission to civil authorities, inclusion of local content, and relationship with the parliament among others.
According to him, the army chief gave accurate answers to questions presented by the lawmakers having been battle tested as Theater Commander of Operation Lafia Dole.
READ ALSO: Senate confirms Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff
President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff to replace Lt. Gen, Ibrahim Attahiru who died in a plane crash in Kaduna last month.
Babajimi said: “That the House do consider the report of the Committees on Defence and Army on the confirmation of the appointment of the Chief of Army Staff and approve the recommendation therein.
“That Maj.- Gen. Faruk Yahaya be confirmed as the Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, having successfully undergone the screening process of the committee.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....