Reps confirm Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff

The House of Representatives on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff.

The confirmation followed the adoption of a report of the Joint House Committee on Defence and Army at Tuesday’s plenary in Abuja.

The Chairman of the committee, Benson Babajimi, who presented the report, said the committee invited Yahaya for screening.

He said the committee grilled the army chief on inter-agency synergy, submission to civil authorities, inclusion of local content, and relationship with the parliament among others.

According to him, the army chief gave accurate answers to questions presented by the lawmakers having been battle tested as Theater Commander of Operation Lafia Dole.

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff to replace Lt. Gen, Ibrahim Attahiru who died in a plane crash in Kaduna last month.

Babajimi said: “That the House do consider the report of the Committees on Defence and Army on the confirmation of the appointment of the Chief of Army Staff and approve the recommendation therein.

“That Maj.- Gen. Faruk Yahaya be confirmed as the Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, having successfully undergone the screening process of the committee.”

