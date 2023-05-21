Reps’ minority caucus reject Abass for Speakership position

The House of Representatives Minority Caucus has debunked reports that it has endorsed the candidature of Tajudeen Abass for the Speakership position of the 10th National Assembly.

The Caucus under the auspices of the G7 comprising of the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, Muktar Betara, Sada Soli, Aminu Jaji, Yusuf Adamu Jaji, Ali Isa, and Miriam Onuoha, after a meeting on Saturday, distanced itself from the rumour that it had endorsed Abass who is the preferred candidate of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as its next speaker.

A statement signed by Hon. Isa who serves as the G7 Secretary, described the alleged endorsement of Abass as fake news and called on its members and the general public to disregard the rumour.

He acknowledged that though the caucus had met with Abass as part of ongoing consultations with stakeholders in the House on the issue relating to the selection of the speaker, they have not endorsed him or any candidate for that matter.

“It is fake news. Our caucus will only make our choices known after we have concluded all necessary consultations, and our choice will ultimately be based on what will be acceptable to the generality of Nigerians,” Isa said.

“We hereby use this opportunity to categorically state that at no time did the Minority Caucus endorse any one, and we wish to add that as part of our ongoing consultations with all relevant stakeholders, which also includes receiving presentations from all the aspirants for speakership, the group merely met with Femi Gbajabiamila, the outgoing Speaker of the House of Reps, and Tajudeen Abbas, who also engaged our committee and made his own presentation to solicit the support of members of our caucus to work with him just like the other aspirants did.

“At no time did we make any announcement endorsing anyone for any office, and neither did we promise such endorsement to any aspirant or their proxies.”

