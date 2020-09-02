Reps minority caucus rejects hike in petrol price

The House of Representatives minority caucus on Wednesday condemned the increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol).

The Petroleum Product Marketing Company, on (PPMC) had earlier on Wednesday announced an increase in the ex-depot price of petrol to N151.56k per litre,

Consequently, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) directed its members in the South-West to sell the product at N162 per litre.

However, in his response to the development, the House Minority Leader, Ndidu Elumelu, in a statement, described the increment in the petrol pump price as unacceptable.

He said: “The minority caucus in the House of Representatives rejects the announced increase in the pump price of fuel.

“This is because such increase will directly result in more hardship on our citizens, particularly at this critical time when a majority of Nigerians across the country are struggling to survive under the burden of high cost of living and low purchasing power occasioned by the prevailing economic challenges.

“Any increase in the cost of an essential commodity like fuel will, therefore, bring more hardships to the people and, as such, should not be contemplated.”

