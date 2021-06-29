Reps to ensure passage of PIB, other bills within two weeks

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has stated that the house will work hard to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) before embarking on recess in two weeks.

Gbajabiamila who made the announcement at plenary on Tuesday, said the Electoral Amendment Bill and the 2021 Supplementary Appropriation Bill (budget) would also be passed within the same period.

He announced that the leadership of the house would meet with the House Committee on PIB on Tuesday, June 29.

The speaker also announced that there would be a special briefing of lawmakers on PIB on Wednesday by the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr Mele Kyari.

“We have two weeks and we have landmark bills to pass like the PIB, Electoral Amendment Bill and 2021 Supplementary Budget.

“We must do this work before we go on recess and we must do it thoroughly,” he said.

The speaker directed the Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business to schedule the Supplementary Appropriation Bill for second reading on Wednesday.

By Mayowa Oladeji

