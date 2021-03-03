Reps urge INEC to ensure widespread availability of polling units | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Reps urge INEC to ensure widespread availability of polling units
The House of Representatives on Wednesday, March 3, tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to embark on constituency delineation in the country.
The resolutions of the House followed a motion on the “review of the division of states of the federation into federal constituency” sponsored by Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta) at Wednesday’s plenary.
Presenting the motion, Elumelu, also Minority Leader, said that since the commencement of the 4th Republic, INEC has not deemed it necessary to delineate constituency.
He said that the act was a violation of section 73(1) of the 1999 constitution as amended as it deprived citizens of bloated federal constituencies adequate attention.
READ ALSO: National Assembly to support INEC on creation of polling units — Lawan
He expressed worries that though the constitution provided for a 10-year time frame for constituency reviews, adding that INEC had not done any known review in the last 22 years of the democratic dispensation.
He tasked INEC to be alive to its responsibilities, adding that a situation where some federal constituencies were twice the size of others in both size and population was at variance with the constitution.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Aruna cruises into second round of WTT, to battle Portugal’s Geraldo
Nigerian table tennis star, Quadri Aruna has advanced to the second round of the ongoing World Table Tennis (WTT) Tournament...
Amokachi says Onuachu can spearhead Eagles attack if Rohr uses him well
Genk and Super Eagles forward, Paul Onuachu has been backed to do great with the national team by former international,...
D’Tigress to begin Olympics campaign with USA clash, D’Tigers battle Australia
The Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress will be kicking off their Tokyo Olympics campaign with a clash against the United...
Moses reveals why he didn’t return to Inter to reunite with ‘best coach’ Conte
Nigerian winger, Victor Moses has revealed the real reason why he could not return to Inter Milan after the 2019-20...
Ancelotti wants Iwobi, Everton teammates to enjoy ‘top four’ feeling even for one day
Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti is hoping that Everton would beat West Brom on Thursday for an ‘opportunity’ to enjoy being...
Latest Tech News
Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation
In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...
Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...