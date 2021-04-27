Reps urge Nigerian govt to declare state of emergency on insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

The House of Representative on Tuesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on the country’s security challenges.

The lawmakers made the call in a resolution read by Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, at the end of a four-hour executive session in Abuja.

They condemned attacks on security agents and formation across the country while sympathising with the families of those who lost their loved ones.

The lawmakers urged Nigeria Police Force to put in place modalities for the recruitment of new personnel into the force.

According to them, the current number of policemen in the country was inadequate.

The House members urged the judiciary to accelerate the processes of prosecution of suspects awaiting trial due to banditry, terror, and other criminal activities.

They called for the provision of relief materials to communities affected by terror attacks in the country.

They also urged the President to ensure full financial autonomy for local government councils in the country to guarantee their functionality to serve the local populace.

The House Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, moved for the adoption of the resolution while the Minority Leader, Ndidu Elelu, seconded it.

