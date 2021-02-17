Rivers residents protest one year of blackout | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Rivers residents protest one year of blackout
Placard-wielding residents of Akpabuyo Local Government Area of the Rivers State on Wednesday, marched to the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company in Calabar, to protest a one year of blackout.
Their placards had inscriptions such as ‘We are tired of blackout caused by Maurice Ibok (Calabar PHEDC Manager)’ and ‘N857 Million Electricity Consumer Debt is a Lie.’
The Rivers residents, who barricaded the entrance of the PHEDC also protested against huge estimated bills despite non-supply of electricity.
A spokesperson for the Akpabuyo residents, Jonathan Osang, said the area had been without electricity for “over a year.”
READ ALSO: REVEALED! Fraudulent contracts in PHCN keeping Nigerians in darkness
“We are here to protest the non-supply of power to Akpabuyo for over a year now. Akpabuyo LGA that is known as a city of light, is now a city of total darkness.
“We have to register our complaint and call on the attention of the management of PHEDC to, as a matter of urgency, look into our matter and restore power supply,” he stated.
However, an official of the PHEDC identified as Mr. Ibok, who addressed the protesters, said, “We have met some of the residents in Akpabuyo. We have even promised to engage them to work with us.
“I am ready for us to settle this issue amicably and peacefully, but the idea of locking our gate and preventing customers from coming in to pay their bills is not appropriate.”
Join the conversation
Latest
FAAN closes Lagos airport runway after accident
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has shut down a runway of the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, following a landing incident.
FAAN’s general manager, corporate affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.
“The closure is due to a landing incident involving a Boeing 737 Azman Air aircraft with registration 5N SYS, and flight number ZQ2325. The aircraft had a tyre burst after landing on this runway,” FAAN said.
Read also: FAAN to probe allegations its officials collect bribe to help returnees evade covid tests
It said all passengers and crew on board the aircraft were safely evacuated at 7:08 PM while officials of FAAN Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services, AIB and NAHCO were working to ensure the aircraft was towed out of the runway, to restore normalcy.
Join the conversation
Latest
Top commander of Kano Hisbah caught with married woman in hotel room, arrested
A top commander of Hisbah, the Kano State Islamic police that enforces the provisions of the state Shariah law, has been arrested after he was caught with a married woman in a hotel room in Kano metropolis, the state capital.
In most cases they arrest unmarried people caught in hotels and people breaking Sharia laws and even destroy truck loads of alcoholic drinks.
The Hisbah police have in the past punished those who are indecently dressed and young people with haircuts considered immoral in Islam.
Read also: Kano Hisbah arrests 19 women over alleged immorality
According to a report aired on Freedom FM, Kano, the top commander, who is in charge of arrest of prostitutes and beggars in the state, was seen in a hotel in Sabon Gari area of the metropolis with a married woman.
Although his name was not immediately mentioned, he was described only as police chief when the matter came up on Freedom FM’s popular magazine programme “Inda Ranka”.
According to the report, the arrested commander was taken into custody after the husband of the woman with whom he allegedly had an affair filed complaints.
The Kano Hisbah Commander, Muhammed Haruna, while describing the incident as unfortunate, said a two-man committee has been established to investigate the matter, the radio station reported.
Join the conversation
Metro
Gunmen abduct students and staff of Govt Science School, Kagara
Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly raided the Government Science College (GSC) Kagara, Niger State, abducting scores of students in the process.
According to reports, the suspected bandits stormed the school premises that has close to 1,000 students on Tuesday night in military uniform, overpowering the security guard on duty, before taking away some of the students.
Reports, which say some of the students escaped after the raid, has it that a headcount is being conducted at the school to ascertain the actual number of missing students.
Read also: Gunmen abduct 26 youths in Taraba
A move to track down the bandits is said to have commenced, with aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said to be hovering to track the location of the students.
The abduction of the students is coming few days after about 18 travellers were attacked and abducted in the state, with reports that the Niger State Government has secured the release of 10 of the abducted travellers.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Trending
-
Business17 hours ago
Bitcoin fails to maintain surge after hitting $50,000 mark
-
Life's Blog20 hours ago
Nollywood actor, Victor Decker found dead in apartment
-
Politics5 hours ago
Tension in PDP as NWC considers sack of Secondus as national chairman
-
Politics23 hours ago
Buhari pledges massive investments in Lagos to ensure megacity status
-
Politics19 hours ago
SocialMediaTrends: That Bashir’s appointment letter, Bawa’s nomination & #BeLikeNgoziChallenge
-
Graffiti23 hours ago
Why Nigeria Should Explore A Bi-partisan INEC
-
Politics21 hours ago
Lagos to become megacity by 2030 – Sanwo-Olu
-
Business16 hours ago
FG spends N50bn to subsidise electricity for Nigerians – Power minister