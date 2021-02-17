Rivers residents protest one year of blackout | Ripples Nigeria

Placard-wielding residents of Akpabuyo Local Government Area of the Rivers State on Wednesday, marched to the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company in Calabar, to protest a one year of blackout.

Their placards had inscriptions such as ‘We are tired of blackout caused by Maurice Ibok (Calabar PHEDC Manager)’ and ‘N857 Million Electricity Consumer Debt is a Lie.’

The Rivers residents, who barricaded the entrance of the PHEDC also protested against huge estimated bills despite non-supply of electricity.

A spokesperson for the Akpabuyo residents, Jonathan Osang, said the area had been without electricity for “over a year.”

“We are here to protest the non-supply of power to Akpabuyo for over a year now. Akpabuyo LGA that is known as a city of light, is now a city of total darkness.

“We have to register our complaint and call on the attention of the management of PHEDC to, as a matter of urgency, look into our matter and restore power supply,” he stated.

However, an official of the PHEDC identified as Mr. Ibok, who addressed the protesters, said, “We have met some of the residents in Akpabuyo. We have even promised to engage them to work with us.

“I am ready for us to settle this issue amicably and peacefully, but the idea of locking our gate and preventing customers from coming in to pay their bills is not appropriate.”

