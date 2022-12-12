Rivers Utd to battle Congolese, Ivorian clubs in CAF Confed Cup group

Nigeria’s Rivers United have been drawn in Group B of the CAF Confederation Cup alongside Côte d’Ivoire’s Asec Mimosas, Motema Pembe of DR Congo and Congo Brazzaville-based Diables Noirs.

The draw was held on Monday at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

The Port-Harcourt club, who are the only Nigerian side still standing, joined other 15 winners of the play-off round to be drawn into four groups of four teams each.

The 16 teams were seeded by their performances in the CAF competitions for the previous five seasons, with Rivers United in Pot 2.

Asec’s only success on the continent was in the CAF Champions League when they were crowned winners in 1998.

Also, Motema Pembe have only one continental title which was the now defunct Africa Cup Winners’ Cup in 1994.

And for Diables Noirs, they have never tasted success in CAF club competitions.

Each group will be played on a home-and-away round-robin basis with the winners and runners-up of each group advancing to the quarter-finals of the knockout stage.

The group stage will kick off on 12 February, 2023.

