Rohr calls up Musa, Uzoho, 22 others for Benin, Lesotho AFCON qualifiers | Ripples Nigeria

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has invited a total of 24 players for this month’s Africa cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Eagles are set to face Benin Republic and Lesotho in the matchdays five and six of the qualifying series for the Cameroon 2022 tournament.

A set of seven players were also placed on stand-by ahead of the games billed for March 27th and March 30th respectively.

Rohr called up captain Ahmed Musa despite public concerns that he might not perform as expected due to the fact that he is currently without a club.

The Franco-German gaffer also invited goalkeeper Francis Uzoho for the first time since he sustained an injury while playing for Nigeria in 2019.

Meanwhile, a first senior team call-up was handed to Spain-based forward, Sadiq Umar.

Read Also: Rohr approaches Ighalo to return to Super Eagles, striker to make decision ‘soon’

The Full List

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (APOEL Nicosia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente, The Netherlands)

Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Abdullahi Shehu (Omonia Nicosa, Cyprus); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Unattached); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Sadiq Umar (Almeria FC, Spain); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Kalu (FC Girondins Bordeaux, France); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France)

Standby: Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Peter Olayinka (Slavia Praha, Czech Republic); Terem Moffi (FC Lorient, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Michael Olise (Reading FC, England); Adekunle Adeleke (Abia Warriors)

Join the conversation

Opinions