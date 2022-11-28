Ronaldo, Fernandes star as Portugal reach World Cup knockouts with Uruguay win

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes helped Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 in their second game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup holding in Qatar.

Fernandes scored the two goals for Portugal, netting the first in the 54th minute and adding the second from the spot in added time.

The Portuguese won the penalty after a video assistant referee (VAR) intervention which adjudged Jose Gimenez had handled the ball in the area.

Read Also: Qatar: Late Casemiro goal against Switzerland sends Brazil to last-16

Portugal had begun their World Cup campaign with a 3-2 victory over Ghana before clinching yet another victory to sit at the top of Group H with maximum points.

Uruguay, who had played goalless with South Korea in their opener, will now need to beat Ghana in their final group match if they are to have any chance of joining Portugal in the next phase.

Earlier in the day, South Korea fell to a 3-2 defeat to Ghana.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now