Russia confirms killing of 498 soldiers in conflict with Ukraine

Russia confirmed on Wednesday at least 498 soldiers had been killed in Ukraine since the hostility between the two countries began last week.

The spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defence, Igor Konashenkov, stated this on state-owned television in Moscow.

He added that 1, 597 soldiers had been wounded during the clash between the two neighbours.

He said: “498 Russian servicemen have died in the line of duty. Also 1,597 of our comrades have been wounded.”

The defence spokesman’s statement came a few hours after a Russian envoy, Vassily Nebenzia, accused Ukraine and the West of using “open and cynical threats” to persuade other countries at the United Nations to vote against Moscow.

Russia invaded its Southern neighbour last Monday.

This came a few days after Moscow declared its recognition for two breakaway republics in Ukraine.

The invasion has pitted Russia against the West with the United States and its allies imposing stiff sanctions on Kremlin and their Belarussian collaborators.

