Russian President Putin lists unfriendly countries, vows ‘decisive actions’

Russia President Vladimir Putin has listed countries and corporate bodies that have either sanctioned the country or pulled out of deals as “unfriendly countries,” and has not ruled out the possibility of taking decisive actions against them.

In a state of the nation address on Monday, Putin said companies willing to do business with Russia in future will have to be approved by a government commission.

Putin also approved a list of countries and territories taking “unfriendly actions” against Russia, its companies and citizens in the wake of severe economic sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

The list follows a presidential decree on March 5 allowing the Russian government, companies and citizens to temporarily pay foreign currency debts owed to overseas creditors from “unfriendly countries” in roubles.

According to a statement issued by Putin’s office, the government listed the following countries as “unfriendly nations who are against Russia to include Albania, Andorra, Australia, Great Britain, including Jersey, Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, Gibraltar and all European Union member states.

READ ALSO: Ukrainian actor, Pasha Lee, killed in war against Russian invasion

Others include Iceland, Canada, Liechtenstein, Micronesia, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, San Marino, North Macedonia, Singapore, United States, Taiwan, Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland and Japan.

To make such foreign debt payments, the government said debtors should open a special type of rouble account with a Russian bank and transfer the rouble equivalent of the foreign currency amount owed, according to the central bank’s official exchange rate on the day of payment.

This temporary arrangement for paying foreign debts applies to payments exceeding 10 million roubles ($76,000) a month.

Russia’s war on Ukraine has been met with outrage from the international community, with the EU, UK, and US among others, imposing a range of economic sanctions on Moscow.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now