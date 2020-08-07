Russia’s covid-19 vaccine undergoes final test phase

Russia’s coronavirus vaccine is finally undergoing its last testing phase, and is expected to be registered by next week.

This was disclosed by the Russian Deputy Health Minister, Oleg Grinevon, on Thursday.

Russia is one of the countries with the world’s fourth-largest coronavirus caseload, with over 875,000 cases.

In the comments carried by the Russian news agency — Interfax, Grinevon said: “We need to understand that the vaccine will be safe.”

Also, the Russia’s Defence Ministry said in a statement, that there were no side effects or abnormalities detected among the volunteer soldiers.

“The research results clearly showed that all volunteers had a clear immune response resulting from the vaccination,’’ the Defence Ministry said.

A senior health official had said in July that the vaccine is expected to be mass-produced in September.

Recall that the vaccine was developed by the Russian state’s Gamaleya Research Institute for Epidemiology and Microbiology, which announced two months ago that the vaccine was immune in all test subjects without negative side effects.

