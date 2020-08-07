Two years after last call-up, Simy Nwankwo targets return to Super Eagles

Recently-crowned Serie B golden boot winner, Simy Nwankwo is looking forward to getting an invitation to play for the Super Eagles.

The Crotone striker, who helped his club achieve promotion to Serie A at the end of the season, is hoping his current form would earn him a place in the national team.

Nwankwo was last invited by coach Gernot Rohr in September 2018, having made his international debut in May and making the Nigeria squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

He was invited to play for Nigeria throughout 2019, and was absent for the last edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Simy, who bagged 20 goals in the Serie B this season, could not save Crotone from relegation in 2018, and he believes the drop somewhat affected his international career.

“When I went down, I knew the risks of losing that spot that I worked so hard to get to although I didn’t play more, which is perfectly understandable,” Nwankwo told ESPN.

“I met a team that was already structured with one of the best African strikers at the moment – Odion Ighalo. And it was normal, it was perfect for me to stay calm and learn and then watch how things are done. And then all of a sudden, I found myself out again, which is understandable.”

The Super Eagle are likely to play two international friendly games in September.

