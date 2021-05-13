Salah, Firmino star as Liverpool seal comeback win at Man Utd | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Salah, Firmino star as Liverpool seal comeback win at Man Utd
Liverpool came from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2 in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Thursday.
Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino helped the visitors seal an incredible victory away from home as they boosted their chances to secure an European spot next season.
The last season’s champions had battled with poor form this season, losing their title to Manchester City and now seeking to finish in top four.
Victory at Old Trafford means the Jurgen Klopp side are up to fifth and four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea who have a game in hand.
Read Also: Champions League final moved to Porto, 12,000 Chelsea, Man City fans can attend
United had drawn the first blood when Bruno Fernandes opened scoring in the 10th minute, but Diogo Jota equalized on 34 minutes.
Firmino scored his first of the night at the stroke of halftime to put the Reds ahead before doubling their lead two minutes into the second half following another fine effort.
Marcus Rashford gave the hosts hope on 68 minutes as they kept pushing for an equaliser, but Salah put the game beyond them with a 90th-minute goal.
Earlier on Thursday, Everton played a goalless draw with Aston Villa. Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi was in action from the 75th minute.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Dortmund beat Leipzig to win fifth German Cup
Dortmund put up a fine performance on Thursday night to beat RB Leipzig in the 2020-21 German Cup final. It...
Salah, Firmino star as Liverpool seal comeback win at Man Utd
Liverpool came from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2 in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Thursday. Mohamed...
Nadal, Djokovic reach Italian Open quarter-finals, Murray crashes out
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have both reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Open after winning thier respective ties on...
Lukaku, Young, two other Inter players fined for breaking COVID-19 rules
Four Inter Milan players, including Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young have been fined for breaking Covid-19 rules in Italy. Lukaku,...
Champions League final moved to Porto, 12,000 Chelsea, Man City fans can attend
European football governing body, UEFA has finally moved the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City to Porto in...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...