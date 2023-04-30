Salernitana ruin Napoli party as Osimhen, teammates forced to wait for title

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen and his Napoli teammates have been forced to wait for the Serie A title after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Salernitana on Sunday.

Napoli are on the verge of lifting the Scudetto for the first time since 1990, and needed a win on Sunday to seal the title, but their visitors ruined the party.

Mathías Olivera had headed Napoli ahead in 62nd minute before Boulaye Dia scored a late equalizer to help Salernitana pick a point from the game.

Tens of thousands of Napoli fans were outside the stadium ready for the biggest party this city has seen in 33 years, but the result was disappointing.

Nonetheless, Napoli are 18 points above second-placed Lazio with six games to go, and 20 above Juventus, who have seven games left.

If Napoli win at Udinese on Thursday, they will wrap it all up and become the kings of Italy.

Meanwhile, Juve will play twice before then and Lazio will play again on Wednesday, so Napoli could win the title before they play next if several results go their way.

