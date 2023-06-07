Salihu Lukman says Labour Party’s popularity due to disenchantment with APC, PDP, others

Salihu Lukman, vice-chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) North-West, has provided an explanation of why he thinks the Labour Party is more liked in Nigeria than other political parties.

The APC leader claimed that Nigerians’ dissatisfaction with other political parties, especially the ruling party, the APC, is the cause of the Labour Party’s rise.

This was included in a statement that was released to newsmen on Tuesday.

According to him, Nigerians are determined to find a party with a lively and effective structure because they are sick of the docility and lack of invention that characterise Ms the ruling party.

He pointed out that the ruling APC has not started any remarkable structural adjustments or innovations other from the standard framework that has been in place for years.

Lukman said, “In addition to these organs (NAC, NEC and national caucus), the amended APC constitution created three new structures, namely the women’s wing; youth wing and persons living with disabilities wing.

“Outside the initiatives of the presiding officers of these three structures — national women’s leader, national youth leader and national leader of persons living with disabilities—since April 2022, following the assumption of office of the Sen. Abdullahi Adamu-led NWC, nothing has been done to organise the women’s, youth and persons living with disabilities wings.

“The popularity of the Labour Party during the 2023 elections is partly a reflection of the frustration of Nigerians with our political parties, including the APC.

“Nigerians are looking for parties with vibrant structures whose internal debates and contests would aggregate the diverse interests of Nigerians.”

