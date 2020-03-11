SANUSI: Disrespecting a governor not a criminal offence, Apostle Suleman tells Kano govt

The Founder and President, Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman has berated the detention of the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, by the Kano State government.

Apostle Suleman who reacted to the dethronement of the Emir in a post on his official Twitter page on Wednesday, said that though the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has the powers to dethrone Sanusi, but that he has “no right to detain” the deposed leader.

The clergy in the post on Twitter also argued that Governor Ganduje has the right to depose a traditional ruler but has no right to detain anyone who has not committed an offence.

He wrote: “I can understand the dethronement of the former emir of Kano.

“What I don’t understand is the detention, over what? A governor has the right to depose a traditional ruler but has no right to detain anyone who has not committed an offence. Disrespecting a governor is not a criminal offence.”

The comments by Apostle Suleman comes after Amnesty International called on the Kano State government to respect Sanusi’s human rights, right to dignity, freedom of expression and freedom of movement.

The rights group made the call on Tuesday while reacting to the removal and subsequent banishment of Muhammadu Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Isa Sanusi, Amnesty International called on Nigerian authorities to take steps to protect and respect the former Emir’s fundamental human rights in accordance to the rule of law.

