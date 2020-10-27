Sanwo-Olu approves full reopening of markets in Lagos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday approved the full reopening of markets in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the Lagos Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed.

According to the statement, both food markets and non-food markets can reopen every day of the week.

It would be recalled that before the latest development, food and non-food markets were allowed to operate three days a week, after the state government regulated the opening of the markets to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The statement read in part: “The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the full resumption of operations of both food markets and non-food markets.

“They are now to open daily.

“Mr Governor took the decision to further enhance trade and commerce and mitigate the hardship of recent times and ensure that Lagosians can recover fast.

“Mr Governor also advised the continued observance of all safety protocols.

“Traders and their customers must adhere strictly to the covid 19 protocols for their safety and the citizenry at large.”

