Sanwo-Olu breaks silence on demise of 12-yr-old Dowen College pupil

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has addressed the death of 12-year-old Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni.

In a statement published on the governor’s various social media platforms on Tuesday, December 7, he condemned the assault and requested the forces begin to investigate the incident.

The governor also extended his condolence to the Oromoni family.

His statement reads:

”I commiserate deeply with the family of late Sylvester (Jnr) Oromoni, the 12-year old pupil of Dowen College, Lagos.

“As a parent, I share the grief Sylvester’s demise has brought upon his parents and the entire household. The incident is not only sad, but disturbing and heartbreaking.

“Consequently, I have ordered a comprehensive investigation into the matter. But while that is going on, I would like to give Sylvester’s parents and entire citizenry of Lagos, the assurance of my full support at this trying time.

“I share their pains and sense of loss. Indeed, words are inadequate to describe my feelings, but I pray that God Almighty will soothe their pains, and grant Sylvester Jnr eternal rest. Amen.”

