Sanwo-Olu swears in governing councils of Lagos tertiary institutions

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constituted governing councils for all the tertiary institutions in the state.

In his address at ceremony held in Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu urged the council members to see their appointment as a call to service for the advancement of tertiary education in the state.

He said the appointment came with a huge responsibility that must be discharged with integrity, foresight and dedication.

The governor said: “It is in the realisation of this that we have selected all of you here, professionals, professors, academics, technocrats, businessmen, and public officers with a high level of integrity and competence, who have distinguished themselves in their various area of calling and have no doubt that we have chosen rightly.”

He advised the various governing councils to take their various institutions to higher level.

Sanwo-Olu added: “We will give all the right encouragement and resources for you to do well; we will ensure you have all it takes to take technology and education to a higher level.

“Education is so critical to the future of our children and the government is ready to cooperate with you to ensure your graduates are ready for tomorrow; make your institutions the choice of all.”

The institutions are Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Ijanikin and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED), Epe.

The LASU council is led by Prof. Gbolahan Elias (SAN), while other members are: Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo, Prof. Shafiudeen Amuwo, Mrs. Adenike Yomi-Faseun, Dr. Adetugbobo Hakeem and Mr. Sule Tolani.

Other members of the council are: Mrs. Folashade Adesoye, Mr. Karl Toriola, Mr. Kunle Soname, Dr. Ifeanyi Odili, Mr. Adebayo Akinsanya, Mrs. Mojisola Taiwo, Mrs. Moronke Williams, Mr. Anuoluwapo Esho, and Mrs. Foluke AbdulRazaq.

The AOECOED council is headed by Prof. Nuru Olasupo and members are Mrs. Riskat Akiode, Mr. Olaolu Mudashiru and Dr. Wole Ajifowoke.

For LASPOTECH, Prof. Rasheed Ojikutu is the chairman and other members are Dr. Olawunmi Awonuga, Saabi Alaba, Mr. Habeeb Aileru, Prince Adesegun Ogunlewe, Mrs. Iyabo Kuteyi, Mr. Nurudeen Olaleye, and Mrs. Olayinka Babalola.

Alhaja Sekinat Yusuf will head the MOCPED council.

Members of the council are Mrs. Victoria Perigrino, Mrs. Folashade Agbalajobi, Hon. Toun Adediran, Mr. Johnbull Adebanjo, and Dr. Waliu Ipaye.

