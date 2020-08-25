Enugu governor rewards teacher for returning N13.9m mistakenly paid to her account

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Tuesday, rewarded one Josephine Chukwujama-Eze, with a cash of N1 million for her honesty.

The woman, a teacher with a mission school in the state, was rewarded for returning the sum of 13.94 million mistakenly paid into her account to the rightful owner.

The state’s Commissioner for Gender Affairs and Social Development, Peace Nnaji, disclosed this to journalists after a closed-door meeting with Chukwujama-Eze in her office.

Nnaji, who presented the cash to the woman after the meeting, commended her for being a good ambassador of Enugu State.

The commissioner insisted that Chukwujama-Eze’s action has earned the women of Enugu State much respect and urged the public to emulate her “exemplary honesty.”

“What we are witnessing today is heartwarming and thought-provoking. It is something memorable and substantial. This is a woman, Mrs. Josephine Chukwujama-Eze, who to the greatest chagrin of so many people had the sum of N13,946,400.00, mistakenly credited to her bank account.

“And immediately she saw it, she quickly alerted her husband and they went to the bank and returned the money to the rightful owner.

“We all know that times are hard these days, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic. It is not that she is very comfortable; she is a teacher in a mission school and look at what she has done.

“This is a real character and Enugu State government wants to appreciate her for what she has done. His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has directed that she should be rewarded with the sum of N1million.”

Responding, the woman, who was overwhelmed with joy, thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for the reward, saying: “I so much appreciate this.”

“I was just being my normal self. I never knew that what I was doing will get to this extent. I did what I feel I should do. I did this just to clear my conscience. Thank you, the Honourable Commissioner for Gender Affairs. Please extend my greatest thanks to His Excellency, our dear governor,” she said.

