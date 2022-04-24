Saraki decries insecurity, high cost of living in Nigeria

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has again pinpointed the bane of insecurity as the most disturbing problem ravaging most parts of the country.

He decried the spate of killings in various parts of the country, stressing that perpetrators must be held accountable for their heinous actions.

Saraki, who addressed members of the People’s Democratic Party’s Forum of State Houses of Assembly over the weekend, emphasized the importance of accountability in dealing with issues around insecurity in the country.

According to him, the outrageous costs of living were occasioned by the poor handling of insecurity by the government, adding that Nigerians had been abadoned to suffer.

“It is bad to see people die anyhow. We have had more than 2,000 people killed already, and no one is held responsible for the killings. That should not be. Because the life of every Nigerian is important.

“People can’t move from one part of the country to the other safely. We have bandits terrorizing homes and farms. We have problems settling the South-East. We have unprecedented issue, causing us over 3 to 5 billion dollars. On top of this, the cost of living has gone up”, he added.

The former Senate President advocated genuine electoral choices by Nigerians, stressing that voting during elections should not be done on the basis of tribe, religion and others.

“This is not the time to toy with leadership. This is not the time to talk about who is my own. This is not the time to vote because you worship in the same place with someone. This is the time to look for that man or woman who is ready to offer real solutions to Nigeria’s existential challenges.”

