Politics
Saraki explains difference between APC and PDP govts
Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has ripped into the federal government over its non-challant attitude to end the ongoing industrial action by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
Saraki, who spoke to journalists after congregational Eid prayer in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, on Saturday, lamented the absence of urgency which he said defines the Muhammad Buhari-led adminstration.
According to him, the federal government should be ashamed of the situation, stressing that the closure of public higher institutions was uncalled for.
He however charged Nigerians to take 2023 general election seriously as it would determine the fate of the country.
He said: “There is no way I will be part of the government as Senate President and ASUU and other unions in the Universities will go on strike for months. It is the lack of compassion and dedication.
“It is a matter that the government should lock itself up in a room and not come out until the matter is resolved and I have not seen that dedication. I don’t know whether you have seen it.
Read also: ‘No regret opposing Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2014,’ Saraki replies Tinubu
“That is the difference between the PDP government and what we have now. It could not have happened under former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan.”
ASUU embarked on strike on February 14 as a way of pressing for its demands basically including revitalization of public universities, change of medium of payment to UTAS and payment of earned allowances.
