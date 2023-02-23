SDP presidential candidate, Adebayo, counsels Nigerians on which way to vote

Barely forty-eight hours to the presidential election, Social Democratic Party (SDP) standard bearer, Adewole Adebayo, has implored Nigerians to vote responsibly.

Experts at various levels had raised significant concerns about the importance of the forthcoming polls to the survival of the country.

Nigerians had therefore been advised not to sell their votes nor reward failure given the challenges confronting the country for years.

Adebayo, who made a live appearance on Channels Television’s “The 2023s Verdict” on Thursday, insisted the country was too immersed in multilayered crises and advised Nigerians not to vote based on religion or other primordial sentiments.

“Every Nigerian should remember that government is powerful everyday. Nigerians are powerful only on election day. So it’s important for them not to vote based on religious affiliations or other primordial sentiments. When you vote, you’re voting a government under which you’ll be in the next four or eight years. To avoid complaining all the time, take decisive step by voting responsibly. Go over interviews of all presidential candidates to understand them better and take a step towards making Nigeria a better country”, he said.

Read also:‘Be prepared for sorry tales’, SDP flag bearer, Adebayo, slams Obi for supporting CBN policy

Adebayo also decried attacks on opposition during campaign rallies, citing cases of violence in Oyo and others.

The SDP flag bearer advocated robust system in Nigeria, in lieu of signing Peace Accord, where cases of violence during elections will be effectively addressed.

“Signing Peace Accord before international officers, to me, isn’t good enough. In fact, I feel that is ineffective if cases of violence continue unaddressed. To me, I will prefer a dignified system in Nigeria where such cases are effectively handled. We should learn a process where public officials will learn to be responsible”, Adebayo concluded.

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now