Securing Nigeria ahead of 2023 elections a tough task – INEC

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Thursday expressed concern at the worsening insecurity in Nigeria.

In his address at the first quarterly meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Abuja, the INEC chief said securing the country ahead of next year’s general elections would be a herculean task.

He stressed that 2022 would be a very busy year for the commission with nine by-elections taking place in seven states in the country.

READ ALSO: INEC wants N305bn for 2023 elections

Yakubu revealed that the date for the Shinkafi State Constituency by-election in Zamfara State would be decided by the commission after consultation with the security agencies on the security situation in the state.

He said: “In addition to these off-cycle and bye-elections, we must also continue to prepare for the 2023 General Election holding in 394 days.

“Securing the nation under current circumstances is challenging enough. It is more so in an election year. Beginning from this meeting, we shall focus mainly on the best way to secure the electoral process in the most professional manner.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now