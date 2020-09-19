Security operatives take over INEC office as election commences | Ripples Nigeria
Edo Decides 2020 Latest Politics

Security operatives take over INEC office as election commences

September 19, 2020
Security operatives take over INEC office as election commences
By Ripples Nigeria

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) located in Benin along Ramat Park has been taken over by security operatives as the governorship election commenced in the state.

Reports say that there was heavy presence of security personnel at the Benin City office of INEC which moved its officials back to the premises after vacating the building to a rented apartment along Sapele Road as a result of flooding.

Read also: Osagie Ize-Iyamu votes, optimistic of winning

The premises of INEC is guarded by gun-wielding policeman and soldiers while two Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were stationed before and after the office.

Vehicular movement was also diverted from the INEC office to follow one lane away from the building.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */