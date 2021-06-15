Security operatives thwart attempt by 150 migrants to cross into Spain’s Melilla enclave | Ripples Nigeria

International
Security operatives thwart attempt by 150 migrants to cross into Spain’s Melilla enclave
Security operatives have thwarted an attempt by about 150 migrants to cross into Spain’s Melilla enclave in the early hours of Tuesday, from neighbouring Morocco.
According to officials, the incident left nine Guardia Civil police officers slightly injured, as a result of “the violence used by the migrants who were said to be carrying sticks and throwing stones.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Spanish government delegation in the enclave said the incident took place before dawn at around 5:15 am, although none of the migrants got into Melilla.
“They tried to get in by running along the Dique Sur breakwater in Melilla port that marks the frontier but was stopped by Spanish police officers with help from their Moroccan counterparts.
“Most of them were sub-Saharan Africans although there were also Moroccans among them,” the statement read.
Meanwhile, Spain’s two tiny enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla have Europe’s only land border with Africa, making them a magnet for migrants desperate to escape grinding poverty and hunger.
It would be recalled that last month, Spain was caught off guard when about 10,000 people surged into Ceuta as Moroccan border guards looked the other way.
READ ALSO: Spain returns 6,500 illegal migrants who swam across the Mediterranean
Although most of them were sent back, officials late last week, said about 2,000 were still in the enclave, while three-quarters of them were unaccompanied minors.
The incident occurred during a diplomatic crisis between Spain and Morocco over the presence of the ailing leader of Western Sahara’s independence movement at a Spanish hospital.
Although the Polisario leader left Spain on June 2, diplomatic relations have remained tense.
Last week, the European Parliament passed a resolution rejecting Morocco’s use of border control and migration, and unaccompanied minors in particular, as political pressure against Spain.
By Victor Uzoho
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....