Sen Ubah survives alleged assassination attempt, aides killed

A Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, has survived an alleged assassination plot.

Fred Chukwulobe, former, Chief Press Secretary to Chris Ngige, confirmed this on this Facebook on Sunday.

He said the incident took place at Nkwo Enugwu Ukwu, Njikoka LGA, in Anambra State.

According to him, the lawmaker survived the attack but policemen and his aides in his convoy were killed.



“I spoke with the Senator. He confirmed the alleged assassination and told me he’s okay, but there are casualties”, Fred said.

More details shortly…

