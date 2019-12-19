Latest Politics

Senate adjourns plenary over death of senator

December 19, 2019
By Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Senate on Thursday adjourned plenary till Friday over the death of its member, Benjamin Uwajumogu.

Uwajumogu, 51, who represented Imo North, died on Wednesday. He was said to have been ill for some weeks before his demise.

When the senators gathered Thursday morning for the day’s legislative business, its Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya moved a motion officially announcing the death of their colleague.

After the lawmakers observed a minute of silence in honour of Uwajumogu, Yahaya asked that rule 13 of the Senate be suspended to enable them to sit on Friday.

The rule in question stipulates that the Senate sit from Tuesday to Thursday by 10 a.m. But the Senate has the power to suspend its rule.

The Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe supported the motion by Yahaya and the Senate adjourned after observing a minute silence for their dead colleague.

