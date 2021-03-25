Senate commences probe to end hoarding of Nigerian passports abroad | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Senate commences probe to end hoarding of Nigerian passports abroad
The Senate on Wednesday, March 24, adopted a motion to end the hardship being faced by Nigerians abroad in obtaining and renewing their passports.
It, therefore, mandated its relevant committees to engage Ministers of Interior and Foreign Affairs, Comptroller General of Immigration and Nigeria’s foreign missions to introduce measures for Nigerians abroad to renew their passports without difficulty.
The decision followed the adoption of a motion at plenary on “Urgent need to remove the difficulty faced by Nigerians outside of the shores of Nigeria in renewing their passport”.
The sponsor of the motion, Sen. Matthew Urhoghide (PDP, Edo South), decried the hardships faced by Nigerians in renewing their passports abroad.
According to him, citizens worst hit by the challenge are Nigerians in the United States of America, Canada, Italy, the UK, South Africa and Austria.
Urhoghide noted that in the United States of America for example, there are only four centres where Nigerians could renew their passports.
The centres are Washington DC, Atlanta, New York and California.
He said due to the insufficient number of centres, many Nigerians spent several days on the road to the renewal centres from their places of residence.
According to him, this affects their jobs, finances and even the safety of life.
“All of the passport renewal applicants spend months trying to renew expired passports.
Read also: Senate begins Easter break, resumes April 13
“The only ones who get speedy attention are those that pay to the middlemen or directly to the embassy officials,” he said.
He decried the situation where Nigerians were made to be physically present at these renewal centres to be able to renew their passports.
“The reason given for requiring physical presence is that applicants need to be captured electronically for the new passport.
“This excuse is not tenable since fresh capturing should not be demanded of someone who already has his captured bio-data in the database,” Urhoghide said.
He further disclosed that “in some or all of the renewal centres, there exist middlemen who are either working with or for officials of the Nigerian embassies.
“This is especially true of renewal centres in the US and Italy, as videos of this practice are awash on social media.
“In all the cases, these middlemen are not Nigerians and demand for money from Nigerians to book for them a capture (interview) date with officials of the embassy.”
According to him, visa issuance, passport renewal and several other services rendered by the Nigerian embassies abroad have been turned into rackets by officials and their foreign partners who connive to make life unbearable for their kinsmen that they were employed to serve.
He warned that “unless urgent steps are taken now and decisively, everything we believe in as a nation and have worked for and continue to work to achieve will be undermined.
“Nigerians just cannot continue to treat fellow Nigerians that way, even foreigners should not be treated as such.”
The lawmaker observed that Nigerian embassy officials cannot feign ignorance of the hardships faced by Nigerians, the existence of middlemen and the inadequacy of the number of renewal centres.
“These were all deliberately created by embassies officials to oil the wheels of the passport/visa racketeering,” the senator said.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
‘Nothing surprises me anymore’ – Akpeyi shrugs off exclusion from Nigeria’s AFCONQ squad
Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi says he is not surprised that his name was missing in Nigeria’s squad for the...
Rohr hopes to inflict Benin with first home defeat in eight years
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has expressed the desire to end the eight-year unbeaten home run that the Squirrels of...
FIFA extends bans on Blatter, Valcke by six years eight months
FIFA has extended the ban on its former president, Sepp Blatter, and former secretary-general, Jerome Valcke by eight years and...
AFCON Qualifiers: Full house in Super Eagles camp as Iheanacho arrives
Kelechi Iheanacho has arrived at the Eko Hotel and Suites camp of the Super Eagles ahead of their international outings...
Buhari to declare National Sports Festival open April 6
President Muhammadu Buhari will declare open the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled in Edo State on April 6. The...
Latest Tech News
Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase
The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...
HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...
Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m Series A round. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m...