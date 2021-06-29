Senate confirms Kolawole Alabi as Executive Commissioner FCCPC

The National Assembly has confirmed the nomination of Mr. Kolawole Oladipupo from the South West Zone as the Executive Commissioner of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The confirmation of the nominee follows the presentation and consideration of the report of the Committee on Trade and Investment.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi representing PDP, Osun East, in his presentation, said the nominee satisfied the requirements of Sections 153 and 156 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended; Section 5 subsection (1) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018 and Order 121 of the Senate Standing Orders 2015, as amended.

He noted that Alabi’s nomination for appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari was made in compliance with the provision of Section 5 subsections (1) and (2) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018.

Fadahunsi explained that the nominees for the appointment of Chairman, Executive Vice-Chairman/Chief Executive, Executive Commissioners, and Non-Executive Commissioners of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) were made in pursuant to Section 4(2) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Act, 2018.

According to him, Kolawole Alabi’s nomination became necessary following President Buhari’s assent to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018 on 30th January 2019

Victor Uzoho

