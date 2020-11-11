Senate frowns at N110bn budget for judiciary, wants adequate security for judges, courts

The Senate on Tuesday rejected the N110 billion allocated to the judiciary in the 2021 budget estimates of the Federal Government, insisting that it was grossly inadequate.

The Senate, through its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, also called for adequate security measures around Judges and courts in the country to ensure their safety from spontaneous or premeditated attacks.

The Senate Committee made the observations when its members engaged the Chief Registrars of all the courts on their 2021 budgetary proposals at the National Assembly complex, Abuja.

According to the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, the recent attacks visited on the courts in the country by hoodlums were worrisome and condemnable.

He further noted that such spontaneous or premeditated attacks were more or less potential assaults on Judges and Justices which must be nipped in the bud.

He said: “Worthy of note, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, is the unfortunate and unwarranted recent attack and vandalisation of the Court of Appeal archive office in the Lagos Division, as well as the Lagos State High Court Complex, located at Igbosere, which was set ablaze by hoodlums.

“This action is highly condemnable and a clarion call for provision of adequate security mechanisms, for the safety of Judges and the Courts, generally.”

Speaking on the budget estimates for the judiciary, Bamidele added that the N110 billion earmarked for the arm of government in the coming fiscal year was grossly inadequate to bring about the needed turnaround

“This committee will do all within its legislative powers to ensure that the funding of the Judiciary is improved upon for dispensation of justice in the country efficiently and appropriately, ” he stated.

