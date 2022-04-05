Senate passes bill on establishment of medical sciences university in Nigeria

The Senate on Tuesday passed the bill on the establishment of the University of Medical Sciences and Biomedical Technology across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

This followed consideration of the report submitted by the Senate Committee on Secondary and Tertiary Health at the plenary in Abuja.

The Chairman of the committee, Yahaya Oloriegbe, who presented the report, stressed that the establishment of the university in all the six zones of the country would reduce the rate at which students struggle for admission into Medicine and Allied Sciences in the country.

He added that the move would increase manpower in the health sector and facilitate economic growth.

Oloriegbe said: “When passed into law, the huge gaps in doctor-patient ratio as well as in medical research and production in pharmaceutical products will be abridged.

“The university will also advance health care delivery in Nigeria through research and innovation, training and development of the health sector.”

