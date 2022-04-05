Tinubu visits El-Rufai, donates N50m to victims of train attack

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, donated the sum of N50 million to victims of last week’s terror attack on an Abuja- Kaduna passenger train.

At least eight persons died and more than 30 others injured after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by the terrorists on the train went off a few minutes into the trip on March 28.

Tinubu, who is eyeing the APC presidential ticket for next year’s election, made the donation when paid a condolence visit to the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, at the Government House.

He was accompanied on the trip by the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, ex- Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and Senator Abu Ibrahim.

The former Lagos State governor appealed to wealthy Nigerians to support the Kaduna State government in addressing the humanitarian crises created by bandits in the state.

READ ALSO: Tinubu cancels 70th birthday colloquium in honour of Kaduna train victims

Tinubu said: “Everybody should be concerned about the attacks going on in Kaduna State which have claimed hundreds of lives and properties in recent times.

“Killing of innocent Nigerians by bandits is no longer acceptable and must stop.”

In his remark, El-Rufai thanked the APC chieftain for showing solidarity with the people of state over the recent attack by cancelling his 70th birthday colloquium in honour of the victims.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now