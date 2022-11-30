Senate passes FCT 2022 budget of N607.9bn 31 days to end of year

With just 31 days to the end of the year, the Senate on Wednesday passed the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 2022 budget of N607.9 billion.

This followed the adoption of the harmonised report of the Senate and House of Representatives Committee on FCT at the plenary.

The Chairman of the committee, Smart Adeyemi, who presented the report, said the budget had provisions for the creation of a new district- Maitama II in the FCT.

He said: “Already, the Bureau for Public Procurement BPP) has issued a Certificate of No Objection.

“One of the indigenous companies is recommended to commence the construction of Maitama II.

“For the first time in recent times, indigenous companies are going to be more involved in the construction of projects that are within their powers to do so that we can keep our economy moving.

“We propose that this budget should run concurrently with 2023 budget when passed till June.

“This is to ensure that money is expended on the projects that have been approved by the two Chambers because of the global economic recession.

“There is a need to inject funds into the economy so that companies do not retrench.”

In his contribution, the Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda, called for the early passage of the FCT budget.

“If we can pass the national budget, I don’t see any reason why the FCT budget should not be brought early and for passage for the people of the FCT to benefit from it.

“The whole shade of Nigeria is represented in the FCT and everybody is interested in what happens in FCT. So I urge my colleagues to ensure the passage of this budget.”

In his remarks, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, called for the presentation of the FCT budget at the same time with the national budget.

He said: “The FCT budget coming at this time is in complete variance to what we have been doing in the last three and half years.

“We are likely to pass the 2023 Budget by next week and now 2022 has just come.

“This does not help the development of the FCT. I will advice that there is a need for stepping up on how the FCT deals with its budget because time is of the essence.”

