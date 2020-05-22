Senator Hunkuyi, six others appeal suspension by PDP

The senator, who represented Kaduna North in the 8th Senate, Suleiman Hunkuyi has appealed his suspension by the Kaduna State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Hunkuyi appealed his suspension alongside six other persons suspended with him.

The six others are Hashim Garba (Kubau Local Government Area), Dr. Mato Dogara (Lere LGA), Ibrahim Lazuru (Lere LGA), Dr. John Danfulani (Kachia LGA), Lawal Imam Adamu (Soba LGA), and Ubale Salmanduna (Zaria LGA).

They were suspended by the Felix Hassan Hyet-led PDP caretaker Committee in Kaduna State over alleged anti party activities.

They were asked to face a seven-man disciplinary committee.

But in a joint appeal, the suspended PDP members are challenging the powers of the caretaker committee to set up the seven-man disciplinary committee.

Their appeal was signed by Dr John Danfulani on behalf of the others and addressed to the Chairman, North-West Zonal Working Committee, (National Vice Chairman North-West Zone) of the party.

They said the appeal was in pursuant to Section 61 (1) of the PDP Constitution, which states that“ Any member of the party who is aggrieved by a decision taken against him by any of the organs or officers of the party shall have the right of appeal to the immediate higher organ of the party within fourteen days of the decision”.

They argued that they were not given the opportunity to defend themselves and that the decision of the purported SWC of 16th May, 2020 were untenable before the law in view of the fact that what is presently on ground in Kaduna State is a caretaker committee, adding that as caretaker committee it lacks powers to appoint/constitute a disciplinary committee not being an executive committee.

Also, in another letter addressed to the Chairman of the Seven-Man disciplinary committee and PDP Chairman Kaduna State Working Committee (SWC) through their lawyer, I.B. Ahmed and Co, the suspended members said they would not honour the invitation of the disciplinary committee, stressing that it was against subsisting court order and quarantine law set up by both the federal and state government against any gathering.

In the letter, which was received and acknowledged by the Secretary of the disciplinary committee, Simon Arabo, the counsel to the suspended members urged the committee to take notice that; “you may be undermining the Order of the Court issued on the 19th March, 2020 against the party to call for a meeting when you know that you will inescapably be discussing issues that are before the Court of law in suit No KDH/Z/78/2020 between Gambo Bala and 5 others vs the National Chairman, PDP and 6 others.

“It will amount to contempt of court for you to write and for any person to attend a meeting to discuss on issues or matter that is a subject of litigation pending before the court.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Court Orders are meant to be obeyed and by virtue of section 287(3) of the 1999 constitution as amended, our clients (7 of them) are bound by interim Court Order of the High Court 1, Zaria issued on 19th March, 2020.

“In view of the above stated fact, it won’t be wrong and may amount to contempt of court to lure or threaten our clients into unlawful disobedience of the Order of the Court when you invite them to an unholy meeting and they attend and to be heard, making presentations in their defence regarding or reference to the 14th March, 2020 ward Congresses and others before the disciplinary committee, invariably touching on issues that are the subject matter of dispute before the Court”.

