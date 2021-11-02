Senior lawyers meet Malami, demand probe of raid on Justice Odili’s home

Senior lawyers in the country under the aegis of the Body of Senior Advocate s of Nigeria (BOSAN) on Tuesday met with the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and demanded an immediate probe of last Friday’s raid on the Abuja home of Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court.

BOSAN members including Adegboyega Awomolo, Prof Yemi Akinseye-George and Jibrin Okutepa, among others warned that the development threatens judicial independence in the country and the nation’s democracy.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, the group disclosed that it also plans to meet with the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad later in the day on the issues.

The media aide to the AGF, Dr. Umar Gwandu, speaking on the incident, denied involvement of the AGF’s office in the incident.

He said Malami has written to relevant security agencies to investigate the development.

More details coming…

