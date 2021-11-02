Politics
Senior lawyers meet Malami, demand probe of raid on Justice Odili’s home
Senior lawyers in the country under the aegis of the Body of Senior Advocate s of Nigeria (BOSAN) on Tuesday met with the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and demanded an immediate probe of last Friday’s raid on the Abuja home of Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court.
BOSAN members including Adegboyega Awomolo, Prof Yemi Akinseye-George and Jibrin Okutepa, among others warned that the development threatens judicial independence in the country and the nation’s democracy.
Speaking with journalists after the meeting, the group disclosed that it also plans to meet with the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad later in the day on the issues.
READ ALSO: IGP orders probe of Justice Odili’s house invasion
The media aide to the AGF, Dr. Umar Gwandu, speaking on the incident, denied involvement of the AGF’s office in the incident.
He said Malami has written to relevant security agencies to investigate the development.
More details coming…
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...