Kanu’s US lawyer, Bruce Fein, challenges AGF Malami to public debate

Bruce Fein, the US-based lawyer for detained leader of outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has thrown an open challenge to Nigerian Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, (SAN), to a public debate.

Fein, in a series of tweets on Sunday, challenged Malami to the debate on national television over the legal rights of his client and the South-East region of Nigeria to agitate for self determination and a nation of it’s own.

The American constitutional and international lawyer further dared Malami to take him up on the challenge and pick a date for the debate on any turf of his choice, noting that if the AGF declines to the challenge, he should be willing to swallow the humble pie and accept defeat.

“I challenge Attorney General Malami or his designee to debate me on Nigerian television. Topic: The legal right of Biafrans to self-determination.

“My opponent can use two words to every one of mine. Malami concedes defeat if he scampers away from my challenge,” Fein stated.

Before this latest challenge, Fein had, last year, also called on Malami or any Nigerian government official to engage him in a public debate anywhere in the world on the legality of the arrest and extradition of the Biafran agitator in Kenya but his challenge was not responded to either by the AGF or the government.

