Seven people killed, 10 others injured in Somalia bomb blast

Tragedy struck in the Somalia capital of Mogadishu when a deadly bomb blast claimed the lives of no fewer than seven victims and left 10 others seriously injured.

The incident was confirmed on Friday by BBC’s Bella Sheegow who said that the explosion happened in a popular ice-cream parlour and bakery near the airport.

Senior police officer Mohamed Dahir said that a suicide bomber blew himself up in the ice-cream parlour in the Somali capital, killing seven people.

Dahir also confirmed that ten others were wounded in the attack adding that the death toll could rise as the critically injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Reports say the deadly attack comes days after five people were killed in Mogadishu on November 17, after a suicide bomber blew himself up in a restaurant near a police academy.

