Shehu Sani counsels Dangote to ignore youths urging him to join presidential race

A former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani has implored billionaire mogul, Aliko Dangote to ignore calls urging him to join politics ahead of the 2023 elections.

Amid proclamations by high-profile politicians such as Bola Tinubu and Bukola Saraki to run for the 2023 Presidency, some northern youths, under the aegis of the Arewa Youth Assembly had urged Dangote, and other individuals in the private sector to join the race due to their antecedents as successful businessmen.

However, Sani disagreed with this stance, advising the billionaire to concentrate on revamping the oil sector through the completion of the Dangote Refinery.

Read Also: Bandits controlling Nigerian territories under Buhari’s watch – Shehu Sani

“Dear Dangote, ignore those northern youths dragging you to politics, concentrate on your refinery. Make work no come stop,” the former Senator tweeted.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now