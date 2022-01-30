Connect with us

Shehu Sani counsels Dangote to ignore youths urging him to join presidential race

A former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani has implored billionaire mogul, Aliko Dangote to ignore calls urging him to join politics ahead of the 2023 elections.

Amid proclamations by high-profile politicians such as Bola Tinubu and Bukola Saraki to run for the 2023 Presidency, some northern youths, under the aegis of the Arewa Youth Assembly had urged Dangote, and other individuals in the private sector to join the race due to their antecedents as successful businessmen.

However, Sani disagreed with this stance, advising the billionaire to concentrate on revamping the oil sector through the completion of the Dangote Refinery.

Bandits controlling Nigerian territories under Buhari's watch – Shehu Sani

“Dear Dangote, ignore those northern youths dragging you to politics, concentrate on your refinery. Make work no come stop,” the former Senator tweeted.

