Singer, Oritsefemi’s estranged wife threatens to sue him over claim she had 21 miscarriages

Nabila Fash, the estranged wife of Nigerian street pop singer Oritsefemi, has demanded that the singer retract a defamatory statement targeted at her or face the law.

Her demand comes days after the singer claimed in an interview with Chude Jideonwo that she was unable to get pregnant even though she had over ‘21 miscarriages.

“Nabila had 21 miscarriages, yet she still tells me, Oritsefemi, that I can’t impregnate her. My wife asked her friends to come and beat me up in my house. I said, ‘Look at me, lion, and the women they pursue’. They are up to 20, and they beat me, and I’m not lying.” Oritsefemi said during the interview with Chude.

Nabila, through her lawyers, Rockson Igelige of Rockson legal, has now ordered the musician to retract his statement, which has been described as fabricated.

Oritsefemi has been sent a cease-and-desist notice, which gives him fourteen days to take down the threats and defamatory remarks.

Nabila’s attorney warns that if the musician doesn’t take down the slanderous remarks, his client will pursue serious legal action against him, including a civil lawsuit and criminal charges.

“We write to you to cease further defamation of and threats to our client. You know for a fact that the above-quoted statements, amongst others, that you made during the said interview are all concocted lies designed to disparage, tarnish, and damage our client’s character and to bring her to public ridicule and hostility.

“This is so as our client did not at any time send any of her friends to beat you up nor had 21 miscarriages during her now judicially dissolved marriage to you. Our client takes exception to your defamatory aspersions designed to taint and destroy her reputation.

“We, therefore, demand that you cease defamatory statements against our client. We further demand that you immediately stop referring to our client as your wife and stop threatening anyone around her. Our client sued you for divorce (the dissolution of your marriage), and the High Court of Lagos State judicially dissolved the marriage on March 21, 2024.”

