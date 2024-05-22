Singer Portable declares self police ambassador after ordeal

Few days after his ordeal with the police following his refusal to redeem a N14m debt on a G-Wagon SUV, controversial musician, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has declared himself a police ambassador.

The “Zazzu Zeh” crooner who made the headlines when he was captured on video as he scaled over a gate to escape police arrest, made his new status known in a post on his Instagram page, where he shared photos of himself along with his father and other high-ranking officers in the Lagos police headquarters on Tuesday evening.

“ZAzuu Federal Government liability. Ọmọ ijoba Police Ambassador. I do music for a living ….Star don’t beg to shine. Akoi Grace Wey No Dey disgrace,” he wrote.

In another post, Portable who now refers to himself as “Spiderman” in reference to a single he released following the episode, said:

“I no fit run from God that’s all my believing; God is over everything; after God na government.

“Police is our friends; I believe in God, my phone and sub; any disappointment is a blessing. ZEHNATION many many inspiration.”

