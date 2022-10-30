Singer Skales berates wife for mourning mother on Instagram

Nigerian singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng aka Skales, on Sunday berated his wife, Precious Hassanity, for mourning his late mother on her Instagram platform.

Skales, who reprimanded his partner on Instagram, asked the woman to bring down the post and express love and affection in real life instead of social media.

Read also:Rapper Skales speaks to those comparing him with Wizkid

This came after the former Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) signee admonished his followers never to marry someone who is heartless.

The singer’s mother died on Monday.

He wrote: “Take this post down @her_Sanity11.

“Show the same care in real life and stop doing this for the gram. Don’t get me angry.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now